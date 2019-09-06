Adient plc (ADNT) Reaches $24.28 After 5.00% Down Move; RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES (RSLS) Shorts Increased By 112.12%

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had an increase of 112.12% in short interest. RSLS’s SI was 35,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 112.12% from 16,500 shares previously. With 355,500 avg volume, 0 days are for RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s short sellers to cover RSLS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0705. About 1,202 shares traded. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) has declined 99.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RSLS News: 07/03/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES – THROUGH DEAL, RESHAPE BALLOON & RESHAPE VBLOC ARE APPROVED PRODUCTS FOR SALE INTO DOD MEDICAL FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Forty Surgeons Trained on ReShape Balloon at Hands-On Course During SAGES 2018; 07/03/2018 ReShape Lifesciences Announces Agreement with Academy Medical to Provide ReShape Balloon and ReShape vBloc to Department of Defense Facilities; 10/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Pioneers New Bio-electronic Technology for Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – CONGRUENT WITH THE APPROVAL, COMPANY RECEIVED AN INITIAL STOCKING ORDER FROM DAR AL ZAHRAWI MEDICAL CO LLC, KSA; 16/03/2018 – ReShape vBloc to be Featured at the Bariatric Metabolic Surgery Standardization World Consensus Meeting; 02/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Announces $6 Million Registered Direct Offering; 02/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – APPROVAL OF COMPANY’S RESHAPE BALLOON™ BY KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY

The stock of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 696,779 shares traded. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has declined 51.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ADNT News: 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Adient Favored by 9 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 12/03/2018 Adient Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Adient 2Q Adj EPS $1.85; 25/05/2018 – Adient Expands Global Operations With the Opening of New Automotive Plant in Morocco; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHTThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.27 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $23.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ADNT worth $113.65M less.

More notable recent Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SDLP – Suspension of Trading from the NYSE and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures NYSE:SDLP – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “G-III Apparel leads consumer gainers; Church & Dwight and REV Group among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sun Life Announces Asia Leadership Transition – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Wars in U.S. Pit Everyone Against Everyone Else – Bloomberg” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm operates through Seating and Interiors divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems.

Analysts await Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 78.46% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ADNT’s profit will be $26.21M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Adient plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Adient (NYSE:ADNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Adient has $30 highest and $15 lowest target. $22.25’s average target is -8.36% below currents $24.28 stock price. Adient had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22 to “Underperform”.

More notable recent ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ReShape up 93% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reshape Lifesciences executes 1:140 reverse split; announces VA contract; shares up 23% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ReShape Lifesciences announces $2M convertible note financing – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ReShape Lifesciences: It Can (And Will) Get Much Worse Than This! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnteroMedics: A High Risk Short Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2017.