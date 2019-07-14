Adient plc (ADNT) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Eqt (EQT) Stake

Analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $1.10 EPS change or 75.86% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. ADNT’s profit would be $32.77 million giving it 15.78 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Adient plc’s analysts see 12.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 1.47 million shares traded. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has declined 63.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ADNT News: 03/05/2018 – ADIENT SEES FY REV. $17.0B TO $17.2B, EST. $16.99B; 27/03/2018 – Adient announces partnership with the American Center for Mobility; 03/05/2018 – Adient 2Q Loss $168M; 17/05/2018 – Adient Favored by 9 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Adient 2Q Includes $279 Million Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment Charge Related to SS&M Unit; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Adient; 12/04/2018 – Adient sponsors 12th annual JetToy Challenge, brings STEM to the classroom; 21/03/2018 – ARVIND LTD ARVN.NS SAYS CO, ADIENT WILL EACH HAVE REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF ADIENT ARVIND AUTOMOTIVE FABRICS; 21/03/2018 – ARVIND LTD ARVN.NS – CO, ADIENT LAUNCH JV TO MANUFACTURE AND SELL AUTOMATIVE FABRICS IN INDIA

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 18.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.19M shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock rose 12.13%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 5.24 million shares with $108.77 million value, down from 6.44 million last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $4.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 5.02M shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ADDED TER, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES RMP TO PAY EQM TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN LESS ANY PREVIOUS REIMBURSEMENTS BY RMP; 23/04/2018 – DJ EQT Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQT); 23/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT acquires Italian online price comparison platform Facile.it; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Confident About Operational Prospects; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 35,483 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 50,810 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 245,863 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 94,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 53,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Assetmark stated it has 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Utah Retirement reported 47,967 shares. 11,790 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Sound Shore Management Ct invested 2.31% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Street has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 29,164 shares. Central Bancorp & Tru has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $5 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Easy Come, Easy Go: How EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Thursday, March 14. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock. Shares for $111,895 were bought by Jenkins Donald M.. Lushko Jonathan M. had bought 7,903 shares worth $150,473 on Tuesday, February 19. McNally Robert Joseph also bought $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Centofanti Erin R. also bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. Another trade for 1,025 shares valued at $21,259 was made by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.66M for 131.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Adient Is Going Through A Transformational Cycle – Seeking Alpha" on June 16, 2019