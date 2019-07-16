Adient plc (ADNT) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Comparison side by side

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient plc 19 0.12 N/A -16.24 0.00 Visteon Corporation 67 0.55 N/A 4.19 13.22

Table 1 highlights Adient plc and Visteon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient plc 0.00% -53.2% -14.4% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Liquidity

Adient plc’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Visteon Corporation which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Visteon Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adient plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adient plc and Visteon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Adient plc has a 1.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adient plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Visteon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adient plc -7.4% -14.03% 3.29% -5.2% -63.41% 35.46% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year Adient plc had bullish trend while Visteon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Adient plc.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.