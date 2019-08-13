Adient plc (ADNT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Auto Parts company, Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adient plc has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Adient plc has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adient plc and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient plc 0.00% -54.10% -13.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Adient plc and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adient plc N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Adient plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 51.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adient plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Adient plc has stronger performance than Adient plc’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adient plc are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Adient plc’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adient plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adient plc.

Dividends

Adient plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adient plc’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Adient plc.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.