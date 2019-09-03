Adient plc (ADNT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Adient plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adient plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient plc 0.00% -54.10% -13.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Adient plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adient plc N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Adient plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adient plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Adient plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adient plc are 1 and 0.8. Competitively, Adient plc’s competitors have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adient plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adient plc.

Dividends

Adient plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adient plc’s competitors beat Adient plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.