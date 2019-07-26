adidas AG (ADDYY) EPS Estimated At $1.27; Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Has 0.68 Sentiment

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc (NHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 22 decreased and sold their stakes in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.89 million shares, up from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 13 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.10% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. ADDYY’s profit would be $505.79M giving it 31.73 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, adidas AG’s analysts see -29.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 21,321 shares traded. adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 26,547 shares traded. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) has risen 5.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The company has market cap of $229.21 million. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.20 billion. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. It has a 36.2 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

