adidas AG (ADDYY) Analysts See $1.27 EPS; Shorts at Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (MMYT) Lowered By 12.66%

Analysts expect adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.10% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. ADDYY’s profit would be $495.90 million giving it 30.72 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, adidas AG’s analysts see -29.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $156.04. About 25,741 shares traded. adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MMYT) had a decrease of 12.66% in short interest. MMYT’s SI was 2.80 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.66% from 3.21 million shares previously. With 307,200 avg volume, 9 days are for Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s short sellers to cover MMYT’s short positions. The SI to Makemytrip Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.05%. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 531,421 shares traded or 86.76% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through two divisions, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.93 billion. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. It has a 35.04 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

