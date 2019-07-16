Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 97.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synthorx Inc. has 17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.