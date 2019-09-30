Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 411,520,040.33% -281.4% -251.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 282,860,998.65% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 68.5% respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.