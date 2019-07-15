Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Since Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 1.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.