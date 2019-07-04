Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

We will be comparing the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.47 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average price target and a 18.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.