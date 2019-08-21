Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 110.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.