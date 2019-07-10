Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 31.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 9.35%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 45.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.