Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-687.2%
|-455.3%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.10% and its consensus target price is $18.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.69%
|-22.18%
|-50.86%
|45.22%
|0%
|-55.47%
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
