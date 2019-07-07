Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.10% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.