Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.71 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average target price is $163.83, while its potential upside is 23.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 0% respectively. 3.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 25.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.