Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 24.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 and a Quick Ratio of 36.6. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 638.26% and its average price target is $11.

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 19.9% respectively. Insiders held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Athersys Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.