Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.61 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 475.34% and its consensus price target is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 66% respectively. About 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.