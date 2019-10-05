Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|6.53M
|-2.27
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|57.22M
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|415,315,143.42%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|201,337,086.56%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 36.73% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 51.4% respectively. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.