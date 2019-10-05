Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

We are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 6.53M -2.27 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 57.22M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 415,315,143.42% -281.4% -251.1% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 201,337,086.56% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 36.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 51.4% respectively. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.