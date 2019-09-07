Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 631.71% and its average price target is $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.3% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.