Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

We are contrasting Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -1.45 0.00

Demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 70.07% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 28.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.