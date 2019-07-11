Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Comparison side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.11 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Veracyte Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential downside is -19.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.