Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Contrasting side by side

Since Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 683.94% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.