Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 129.28 N/A -2.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.