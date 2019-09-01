Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 151.34 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 72.4%. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.