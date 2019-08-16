Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.38 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 36.6. The Current Ratio of rival Seattle Genetics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $81.8 average price target and a 6.64% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 0%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Seattle Genetics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.