Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.