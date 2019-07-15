Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Current Ratio is 18.2. Meanwhile, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.