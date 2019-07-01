Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Contrasting side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 146.88 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $41.75, which is potential 227.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Revance Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.