Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparing side by side

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Repligen Corporation 67 21.86 N/A 0.37 185.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 86.4%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Competitively, 0.6% are Repligen Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.47% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 28.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.