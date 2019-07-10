Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.30 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.7% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.