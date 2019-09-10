Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparison side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 92.93 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 108.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has 16.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.