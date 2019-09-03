Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.06 N/A -0.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

36.6 and 36.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.