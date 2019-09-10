Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 46.3%. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.