Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Contrasting side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 13 1.88 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -687.2% -455.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Jaguar Health Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.69% -22.18% -50.86% 45.22% 0% -55.47% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.