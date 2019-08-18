Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.64 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6. Competitively, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 103.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.