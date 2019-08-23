Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparison side by side

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.44 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 317.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.