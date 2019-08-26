Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 309.16 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 and a Quick Ratio of 36.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.