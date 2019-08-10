Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparing side by side

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 88.37 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioPharmX Corporation

Summary

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.