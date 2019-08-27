Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Comparison side by side

Both Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 194.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.