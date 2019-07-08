Adi Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.90 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Boosted Its Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.37M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.62M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 38 selling transactions for $34.39 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530 on Friday, February 1. Benioff Marc had sold 15,000 shares worth $2.25M on Thursday, January 17. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 16. 114 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $16,971 were sold by Roos John Victor. $923,058 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Llc accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 32,660 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Guardian Cap Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 1,530 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 270,686 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3.22M shares. Waverton Ltd accumulated 626,761 shares. Hartford Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 700,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 18,221 shares. Grassi Investment Mngmt reported 56,240 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 27,738 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 424.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.14 million shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns reported 0.05% stake. Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,753 shares. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 483,653 shares. Millennium Lc accumulated 1.40 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). D E Shaw & stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth holds 2,012 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based York Cap Management Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.7% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory holds 606,514 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.71M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 607,828 were accumulated by Us Bank De. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 52,422 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,701 shares to 137,595 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

