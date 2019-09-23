Adi Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Danaher (DHR) as Shares Rose; Shareholder American Research & Management Boosted Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 5.12 million shares traded or 125.77% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 428.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 4,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 6,054 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, up from 1,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $189. About 6,514 shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc reported 1.13M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1.38% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 524,261 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.45% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 72,444 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 88,118 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Gp Ltd Partnership accumulated 453,984 shares. Montrusco Bolton reported 341,070 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 72,323 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,332 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 790,262 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 3,571 shares. Strategic Ltd holds 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 3,398 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 718,014 shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Invest Advisor has invested 0.67% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.23% or 325,105 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.