Adi Capital Management Maintains Holding in Global Pmts (GPN); Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Hennessy Advisors Decreased Position by $750,000 as Valuation Rose

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $160.77. About 960,340 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 370,407 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, down from 400,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 644,290 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 50,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp Cl A (NYSE:BAH) by 18,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.42 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hsbc Plc has 37,491 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 233,818 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 257,642 shares. Petrus Lta holds 0.04% or 8,217 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 79,163 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.46% stake. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 13,764 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Century Inc holds 0% or 126,871 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 11,667 shares. 19,825 are owned by Trexquant Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Ferrellgas hires former Fortune 500 CFO – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 22, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Texas Aggregate Deposits – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Acquires Assets of Molalla Redi-Mix and Rock Products, Inc. – PR Newswire” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: Continued Secular Growth Story And Some Near-Term Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan: It’s easy to recruit people to Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Com holds 1,475 shares. Invsts has 5.74M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,613 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 108,536 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co reported 1,795 shares stake. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 111,101 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0.02% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 11,785 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.08% or 8,275 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% stake. 38,561 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Corvex Mngmt Lp holds 0.22% or 36,800 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & reported 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 50,000 shares. Alkeon reported 1.03M shares stake.