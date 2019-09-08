Adi Capital Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $1.90 Million; Shares Declined; Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position by $18.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 524,595 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. On Wednesday, July 17 Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) or 725,008 shares.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 EPS, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual EPS reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 260,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $45.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,807 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. 4,853 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Acuta Capital Prtnrs Ltd invested in 41,000 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 241,300 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 149,527 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 345,349 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Sei Invs accumulated 20,564 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,187 shares. Opaleye Mgmt has invested 2.13% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 162 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 74,377 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos reported 23,446 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson reported 88,984 shares. 4,353 are owned by Argent Tru Co. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co accumulated 100,666 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Stephens Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 680 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has invested 2.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Redwood Ltd Liability reported 0.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kessler Inv Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 250 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artisan Partnership reported 64,743 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 300 shares. 3,351 are held by Aspiriant Ltd. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,800 shares. Moreover, Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.51% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).