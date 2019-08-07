Adi Capital Management Lowered Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.90 Million; Valuation Declined; Blue Edge Capital Holds Stake in Cvs/Caremark (CVS)

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.67. About 6.18 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (CVS) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,426 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724.06M, up from 8,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs/Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.67% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 17.81 million shares traded or 112.82% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Management Mi accumulated 0.01% or 866 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Inc has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Beacon Fin Grp holds 1.54% or 174,717 shares. 20,531 were reported by Zeke Capital Advisors Lc. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,568 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Meridian has 1.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 15,719 shares. Stanley reported 26,967 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridges Inv Inc reported 0.02% stake. Kistler has 33,432 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated holds 5.40 million shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 0.06% or 50,267 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,267 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,280 shares to 2,544 shares, valued at $264.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14.

