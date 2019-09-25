Adi Capital Management Lifted Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Market Valuation Rose; Trillium Asset Management Lifted Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $375,218

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 33,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 45,665 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 313,959 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 16,743 shares to 160,440 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 153 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated invested in 91,011 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Goldman Sachs Group owns 328,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 24,250 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 779,632 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 41,600 shares. Moreover, Rhenman & Asset Mngmt Ab has 0.95% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Monroe Bancshares Tru Mi stated it has 22,447 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 45,723 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited stated it has 1,375 shares. The Illinois-based Zacks Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 29,792 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 144,422 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability reported 17,715 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 502,921 shares. Southport Management Lc, Wyoming-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,955 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 108,627 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Inc invested in 1.6% or 152,396 shares. 18,000 are owned by Sensato Ltd. Private Ocean Limited Company has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Andra Ap holds 71,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1,119 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Petrus Tru Lta reported 2,600 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 7,139 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 73,346 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 8,763 are owned by Kentucky Retirement.