Adi Capital Management Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $712,000; Alleghany Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $6.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 28,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 349,868 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.20M, down from 378,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.05% or 7,830 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 187,916 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 15,861 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management reported 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adirondack Company holds 0% or 22 shares. Massachusetts-based Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Osborne Prtn Management Limited holds 0.15% or 3,415 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 2,315 shares. Old National Bankshares In has 34,319 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 10,449 shares. 3,054 were reported by Spinnaker Trust. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company reported 945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,815 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62M for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.