Adi Capital Management Lifted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding; Srs Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.67 million, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $98.18. About 1.43M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 1,799 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap has 173,286 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 4.28 million shares. 91,747 were accumulated by South Street Ltd Liability Corp. King Luther Mngmt invested in 140,893 shares. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.77% or 59,800 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh stated it has 6,183 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 687 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 2,350 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Montag A And Associate has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 32,012 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Oakworth has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 675 shares.

