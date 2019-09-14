Adi Capital Management Increased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $712,000; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Market Value Rose, Holder Horizon Investment Services Lowered Its Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 1,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 6,881 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 8,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 517,608 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45 million for 17.39 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual earnings per share reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 12,000 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Co reported 0.82% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability reported 2 shares. 1.79 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Thomas White International Ltd holds 0.07% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1,350 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 61,400 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 80,116 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0.01% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 102,996 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt reported 2,772 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 480,244 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ww Asset invested in 3,635 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital accumulated 2,816 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com owns 136,106 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.05% or 27,863 shares. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh invested in 0.37% or 6,073 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Becker accumulated 3,655 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 8,109 are held by Advisory Rech. Macquarie Limited owns 178,504 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 33,396 shares. Korea holds 0.06% or 156,500 shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

