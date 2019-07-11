Adi Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Lowered as Stock Declined; Masco (MAS) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 13,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 99 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 2.55M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. $923,058 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. BLOCK KEITH also sold $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 30. $53,992 worth of stock was sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Another trade for 490 shares valued at $73,082 was made by Robbins Cynthia G. on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wyoming-based Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.09% or 15,432 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Lc has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,936 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank stated it has 575,028 shares. Marvin And Palmer has 4.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,424 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stephens Invest Group Inc Ltd holds 680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc reported 100,666 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 88,984 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 10,400 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.29% or 1,835 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,560 shares. Field Main Comml Bank stated it has 8,445 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 268 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $68.85 million for 434.08 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 213,500 shares to 370,000 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Call) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (Put) (NYSE:AEO).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.77M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.