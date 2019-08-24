Adi Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Lowered by $1.90 Million; Champlain Investment Partners Stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 110,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 6.29M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.17 million, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 904,934 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Birinyi Assocs Inc has 1.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Klingenstein Fields, New York-based fund reported 104,667 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Co has 1.64% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wesbanco National Bank reported 114,878 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,800 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 0.02% or 4,172 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.48% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Telemus Cap Lc reported 7,572 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 137,473 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.25M shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc stated it has 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cypress Funds Lc owns 270,000 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 08/23: (OPTT) (PVTL) (CRM) Higher (SEEL) (FL) (BREW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.02% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 36,003 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.08% or 2.39M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 16,436 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7.07M shares or 25.66% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.45% or 1.19M shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Raymond James Fincl reported 46,229 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 2.86 million shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Brookstone Capital Management, Illinois-based fund reported 24,834 shares. First Personal Finance reported 2,600 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 113,533 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 117,835 shares to 189,795 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc. Class A by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).